Cheese fries in Lansing

Lansing restaurants
Lansing restaurants that serve cheese fries

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill image

 

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill

2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER WITH FRIES$10.99
Fried Mac & Cheese
BURGER NO CHEESE WITH FRIES$7.69
More about Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
Item pic

 

ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$4.79
Fries with Coney chili and cheese.
Cheese Fries$4.29
More about ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Saddleback BBQ

1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Chili Cheese Fries$7.99
We combined our brand new Brisket chili with our seasoned french fries and topped it with shredded cheese to create Saddleback Chili Cheese Fries topped with Green onions.
More about Saddleback BBQ

