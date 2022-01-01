Pancakes in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve pancakes
More about ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing
|Kid's Eggs and Pancakes
|$3.69
|8 Small Pancakes
|$6.69
|Three Large Pancakes
|$6.69
More about The People's Kitchen
SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
The People's Kitchen
2722 E Michigan Ave, Lansing
|Single RGF Pancake
|$6.00
|Really Good Fu%@ing Pancakes
|$13.00
charred lemon butter, buttermilk pancakes, butter syrup
More about Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES
Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing
|Seafood Pancake
|$9.50
Shrimp, scallop, squid and green onions. Served with sweet ginger dipping sauce.