Pancakes in Lansing

Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve pancakes

Arts Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arts Pub

809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

Avg 4.3 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Pancakes$4.00
More about Arts Pub
Item pic

 

ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Eggs and Pancakes$3.69
8 Small Pancakes$6.69
Three Large Pancakes$6.69
More about ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
The People's Kitchen image

SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

The People's Kitchen

2722 E Michigan Ave, Lansing

Avg 4.2 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single RGF Pancake$6.00
Really Good Fu%@ing Pancakes$13.00
charred lemon butter, buttermilk pancakes, butter syrup
More about The People's Kitchen
Item pic

SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES

Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS

310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing

Avg 4.8 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Pancake$9.50
Shrimp, scallop, squid and green onions. Served with sweet ginger dipping sauce.
More about Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
VEG-N image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

VEG-N

902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PANCAKE MINIS
More about VEG-N

