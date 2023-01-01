Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baklava in
Laurel
/
Laurel
/
Baklava
Laurel restaurants that serve baklava
My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe
13919 Baltimore Avenue Unit 4, Laurel
No reviews yet
BAKLAVA
$4.95
Thin layers of syrup-soaked pastry with walnuts and topped with pistachios.
More about My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe
Notos Southern Bites
3337 Corridor Marketplace, Maryland City
No reviews yet
Baklava
$4.99
More about Notos Southern Bites
