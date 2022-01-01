Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Laurel

Go
Laurel restaurants
Toast

Laurel restaurants that serve cake

Banner pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

677 Main Street, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$6.99
It's rich, served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Avg 3.8 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
Moist and rich chocolate cake with a fluffy, almost mousse-like frosting covered with a thick layer of chocolate chips and shavings.
More about La Palapa Too
Facci Restaurant - Maple Lawn image

 

Facci Restaurant - Maple Lawn

7530 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toasted Almond Cake$9.00
Triple Decadent Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Facci Restaurant - Maple Lawn
Negril Eatery image

SEAFOOD

Negril Eatery

331 Montrose Ave, Laurel

Avg 4.6 (6412 reviews)
Rum Cake$4.15
Our rum cake is made with rum baked into a delicious yellow bundt cake and drizzled with a rum sauce.
More about Negril Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Laurel

Fried Ice Cream

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Stew

Jerk Chicken

Garden Salad

Sundaes

Map

More near Laurel to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston