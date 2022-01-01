Cake in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve cake
Red Hot & Blue
677 Main Street, Laurel
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.99
It's rich, served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Palapa Too
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Moist and rich chocolate cake with a fluffy, almost mousse-like frosting covered with a thick layer of chocolate chips and shavings.
Facci Restaurant - Maple Lawn
7530 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Toasted Almond Cake
|$9.00
|Triple Decadent Chocolate Cake
|$9.00