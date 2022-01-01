Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Lawrenceville
/
Lawrenceville
/
Calamari
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve calamari
Grandma's NY Pizza
911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$12.99
More about Grandma's NY Pizza
PIZZA
Fini's Pizzeria
1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville
Avg 4.3
(566 reviews)
Calamari Fritti
$11.95
Baby squid lightly floured, seasoned and deep fried until golden brown. Served with lemon wedges and our homemade marinara sauce.
More about Fini's Pizzeria
