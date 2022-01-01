Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Lawrenceville

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve fritters

The 5 Spot Cafe image

 

The 5 Spot Cafe

555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bleu Cheese Fritters$7.50
More about The 5 Spot Cafe
Item pic

TACOS

STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville

225 W Crogan St, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.4 (646 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Fritters$5.00
Fried Cauliflower, Buffalo Sauce & Chihuahua Cheese
More about STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Steak Quesadillas

Barbacoas

Ceviche

Cheeseburgers

Fried Zucchini

French Fries

Meatball Subs

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (564 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (655 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston