Fritters in
Lawrenceville
/
Lawrenceville
/
Fritters
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve fritters
The 5 Spot Cafe
555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
Bleu Cheese Fritters
$7.50
More about The 5 Spot Cafe
TACOS
STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
225 W Crogan St, Lawrenceville
Avg 4.4
(646 reviews)
Buffalo Fritters
$5.00
Fried Cauliflower, Buffalo Sauce & Chihuahua Cheese
More about STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
