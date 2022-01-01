Quesadillas in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve quesadillas
Lolita's Bar & Grill In Lawrenceville
472 Buford Drive, LAWRENCEVILLE
|Quesadilla
|$7.00
Choice of meat with mixed vegetables
GRILL
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
179 W CROGAN ST, LAWRENCEVILLE
|Kid Quesadilla
|$5.50
|Spinach Quesadilla
|$10.00
|Quesadilla Sola
|$5.50
Oaxaca
1766 Old Norcross rd Lawrenceville ga 30044, Lawrenceville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
|KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA W/ FRIES
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
TACOS
STRANGE TACO BAR
225 W Crogan St, Lawrenceville
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.00
5 inch quesadilla with chihuahua cheese
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Ranch
1154 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville
|Chicken Quesadilla
La Social Taqueria Fonda
1002 Duluth hwy 100, LAWRENCEVILLE
|Quesadilla La Social
|$4.29