Chef salad in Leander

Go
Leander restaurants
Toast

Leander restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Sabino's Pizza Pub

2082 US Highway 183, Leander

Avg 4.3 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$7.50
Perfectly prepared salad that comes loaded with ham, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, cheddar cheese served with Romaine lettuce and a side of ranch
More about Sabino's Pizza Pub
Perky Beans' PB Café image

 

Perky Beans' PB Café

2080 US 183 #210, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.25
Smoked turkey, ham, cheddar & swiss cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg and croutons served on a bed of romaine with ranch dressing
More about Perky Beans' PB Café
Item pic

 

Moutons Southern Bistro

309 US HWY 183, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$10.99
Romaine, bacon, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese.
Chef Salad$10.99
Romaine, bacon, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese.
More about Moutons Southern Bistro

