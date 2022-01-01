Lexington Mexican restaurants you'll love
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1916 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|Fajita Chimichanga
|$13.50
|Classic Fajita
|$15.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|Rice
|$3.25
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
More about Corto Lima
Corto Lima
101 West Short Street, Lexington
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Fresh avocado with red onion, cilantro, roasted garlic and smoked salt.
|Tamales
|$10.00
fresh ground masa stuffed with roasted pork, served with salsa verde (GF)
|Pork Tacos
|$14.00
Roasted pork with honey jalapeno salsa on handmade corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with rice and beans.
More about Papi's Palomar
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|Popular items
|Chicken, Cheese, and Rice
|$12.00
Pollo Bandido, pollo loco, arroz con pollo, or whatever you may call it! Grilled chicken breast covered with cheese and served with a side of rice and tortillas.
|Chimichanga Dinner
|$11.00
Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, pico de gallo. Choose from shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
|Burrito Grande
|$12.00
A large tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, refried beans, and shredded cheese inside, then lightly grilled and served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream to garnish as you would like. Served with a side of sopa de tortilla.