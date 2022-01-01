Lexington Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Lexington

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1916 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Salsa
Fajita Chimichanga$13.50
Classic Fajita$15.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Dip
Rice$3.25
Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Corto Lima image

 

Corto Lima

101 West Short Street, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole$12.00
Fresh avocado with red onion, cilantro, roasted garlic and smoked salt.
Tamales$10.00
fresh ground masa stuffed with roasted pork, served with salsa verde (GF)
Pork Tacos$14.00
Roasted pork with honey jalapeno salsa on handmade corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with rice and beans.
More about Corto Lima
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken, Cheese, and Rice$12.00
Pollo Bandido, pollo loco, arroz con pollo, or whatever you may call it! Grilled chicken breast covered with cheese and served with a side of rice and tortillas.
Chimichanga Dinner$11.00
Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, pico de gallo. Choose from shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Grande$12.00
A large tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, refried beans, and shredded cheese inside, then lightly grilled and served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream to garnish as you would like. Served with a side of sopa de tortilla.
More about Papi's Palomar

