Boneless wings in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve boneless wings

10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce) image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$15.80
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$28.99
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings 20$20.00
Boneless Wings$13.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce) image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$15.80
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$28.99
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$13.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille

