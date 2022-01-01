Boneless wings in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Roosters
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$15.80
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Boneless Wings 20
|$20.00
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
More about Roosters
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
