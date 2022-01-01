Stew in Lexington
Stella's Kentucky Deli
143 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Quart To Go Lentil Stew
|$9.50
Lentil Stew with Sherry & Thyme
|Cup Lentil Stew
|$3.00
Lentil Stew with Sherry & Thyme
|Bowl Lentil Stew
|$4.25
Lentil Stew with Sherry & Thyme
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Red Snapper Salmorejo (a crab & tomato stew)
|$22.00
Seared red snapper with Puerto Rican Salmorejo (a crab & tomato stew) on rice with tostones.
|Moquena Baiana (Brazilian Fish Stew)
|$18.00
A Brazilian fish stew of cod with a vegetables in a coconut broth, topped with rice, fried scallops & cilantro!