Stew in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve stew

Stella's Kentucky Deli image

 

Stella's Kentucky Deli

143 Jefferson St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quart To Go Lentil Stew$9.50
Lentil Stew with Sherry & Thyme
Cup Lentil Stew$3.00
Lentil Stew with Sherry & Thyme
Bowl Lentil Stew$4.25
Lentil Stew with Sherry & Thyme
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Snapper Salmorejo (a crab & tomato stew)$22.00
Seared red snapper with Puerto Rican Salmorejo (a crab & tomato stew) on rice with tostones.
Moquena Baiana (Brazilian Fish Stew)$18.00
A Brazilian fish stew of cod with a vegetables in a coconut broth, topped with rice, fried scallops & cilantro!
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

