Clams in Littleton

Littleton restaurants that serve clams

Sazza Pizza + Salads image

 

Sazza Pizza + Salads

2500 E. Orchard Rd, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
12oz New England Clam Chowder$9.00
8oz New England Clam Chowder$6.00
More about Sazza Pizza + Salads
Consumer pic

 

Land of Sushi

2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
SURF CLAM$2.50
More about Land of Sushi
Item pic

 

MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA

9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti Clams$17.00
Clams sautéed in butter white wine sauce, fresh cherry tomatoes, garlic & parsley
Vongole (clams)$16.25
Wood fired clams baked with white wine, butter, fresh garlic bread crumbs and fresh herbs
Gnocchi Clams$18.00
Clams sautéed in buttery white wine sauce, cherry tomatoes, bread crumbs, garlic & fresh herbs
More about MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA

