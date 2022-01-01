Grilled chicken sandwiches in Long Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Stache image

FRENCH FRIES

The Stache

941 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about The Stache
Banner pic

 

The Breakfast Bar 4th Street

3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.75
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, house roasted garlic and herb aioli, red onion, tomato, roasted red bell pepper and baby arugula. Served on a toasted torta bun.
More about The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Social List - Long Beach

2105 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (3036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeno infused bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto, garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, on a brioche bun. Served with shoestring fries.
More about The Social List - Long Beach
Item pic

 

Georgia's Restaurant

4101 McGowen St. Suite 155, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Organic brioche, herb seasoned chicken, garlic mayo, spring mix, sliced tomatoes
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Pizza

120 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Roasted Red Pepper, Provolone Cheese, Baby Greens, Lemon Pesto Aioli, Served On A Brioche Roll
More about Broadway Pizza
The Breakfast Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Bar

70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (6889 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.75
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, house roasted garlic and herb aioli, red onion, tomato, roasted red bell pepper and baby arugula. Served on a toasted torta bun.
More about The Breakfast Bar

