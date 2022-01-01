Grilled chicken sandwiches in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.75
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, house roasted garlic and herb aioli, red onion, tomato, roasted red bell pepper and baby arugula. Served on a toasted torta bun.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Social List - Long Beach
2105 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeno infused bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto, garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, on a brioche bun. Served with shoestring fries.
Georgia's Restaurant
4101 McGowen St. Suite 155, LONG BEACH
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Organic brioche, herb seasoned chicken, garlic mayo, spring mix, sliced tomatoes
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Pizza
120 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Roasted Red Pepper, Provolone Cheese, Baby Greens, Lemon Pesto Aioli, Served On A Brioche Roll
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Bar
70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.75
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, house roasted garlic and herb aioli, red onion, tomato, roasted red bell pepper and baby arugula. Served on a toasted torta bun.