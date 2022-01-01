Octopus in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve octopus
More about Lola's
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Shrimp & Octopus Ceviche Mixto
|$18.95
Local Mexican jumbo white shrimp, tender
octopus, lime, habanero, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado.
|Spicy Octopus Tacos
|$16.95
Ancho chile rubbed tender octopus sauteed in butter, melted cheese, toasted garlic, chipotle cream, cabbage, pico, on flur tortillas. Served with garlicky black beans
