Octopus in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve octopus

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

Shrimp & Octopus Ceviche Mixto$18.95
Local Mexican jumbo white shrimp, tender
octopus, lime, habanero, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado.
Spicy Octopus Tacos$16.95
Ancho chile rubbed tender octopus sauteed in butter, melted cheese, toasted garlic, chipotle cream, cabbage, pico, on flur tortillas. Served with garlicky black beans
Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

Shrimp & Octopus Ceviche Mixto$18.95
Local Mexican jumbo white shrimp, tender
octopus, lime, habanero, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado.
Spicy Octopus Tacos$16.95
Ancho chile rubbed tender octopus sauteed in butter, melted cheese, toasted garlic, chipotle cream, cabbage, pico, on flur tortillas. Served with garlicky black beans
