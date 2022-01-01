Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit tarts in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve fruit tarts

The 4th Horseman image

PIZZA

The 4th Horseman

121 W 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eureka POG Tart Sour Ale with Passion Fruit, Orange & Guava$8.00
More about The 4th Horseman
Item pic

 

OBRA Bakery

6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini fruit tart$4.49
Fresh fruit -whole- Tart -$34.00
Schedule your order ONLY for 5/5 thru 5/8. Please order 72h in advance. A 9" whole tart filled with custard cream and topped with fresh fruit. Serves 8 people.
More about OBRA Bakery
Item pic

 

Portfolio Coffeehouse

2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Fruit Tart$8.25
More about Portfolio Coffeehouse
Hojas Tea House image

PASTRY

Hojas Tea House

4501 E Carson St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Tart$6.95
Our buttery shortbread crust lined with chocolate and filled with creamy custard, topped with seasonal fresh fruit and finished with an apricot glaze.
More about Hojas Tea House

