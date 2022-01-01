Fruit tarts in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve fruit tarts
PIZZA
The 4th Horseman
121 W 4th St, Long Beach
|Eureka POG Tart Sour Ale with Passion Fruit, Orange & Guava
|$8.00
OBRA Bakery
6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY, LONG BEACH
|Mini fruit tart
|$4.49
|Fresh fruit -whole- Tart -
|$34.00
Schedule your order ONLY for 5/5 thru 5/8. Please order 72h in advance. A 9" whole tart filled with custard cream and topped with fresh fruit. Serves 8 people.
Portfolio Coffeehouse
2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Mixed Fruit Tart
|$8.25