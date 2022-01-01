Downtown caterers you'll love
Must-try caterers in Downtown
More about Border Grill
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Border Grill
445 S. Figueroa St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Smoky Roasted Cauliflower
|$12.00
Quart - chipotle garlic mojo, cotija cheese
|Baby Gem TJ Caesar
|$16.50
Serves up to 4 people as a side. Roasted tomato, creamy garlic dressing, queso enchilada, pickled chile.
|Corn Esquite
|$10.50
Pint - chipotle aioli, socalo spice mix, lime, cotija cheese
More about Holy Basil
NOODLES
Holy Basil
718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Gra Pow Moo Krob
|$16.00
Wok-fired crispy pork belly, holy basil, long bean, bird's eye chili, garlic served over rice and topped with farmer market fried egg.
|Handmade Mama's Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Hand rolled crispy egg rolls stuffed with glass noodle, carrot, wooden ear mushroom, ground pork shoulder.
|Pad See Ew
|$15.00
Natural and sustainable marinated pork loin, wok-fried smoked flat noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, soy bean and XO sauce.