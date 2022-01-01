Downtown Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Downtown
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TACOS DORADOS (three)
|$15.00
Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with ranchero chicken & cheese. Three per order.
PLEASE NOTE // Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.
|QUESO & CHIPS
|$11.00
Heat-and-serve bowl of our homemade Tex-Mex queso—”the world’s best queso,” according to Bloomberg News. Comes with fresh tortilla chips. Goes great with everything.
|GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
|$13.00
Made-to-order chunky guacamole—super fresh and cool and creamy—with lots of lime, celery, cilantro, onion, and serrano chile. The full recipe (if you want to know the secret ingredient) is in the Amá cookbook.
El Cholo
1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Enchilada Suiza
|$19.55
|#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas
|$17.95
|Fajitas
|$19.75
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalero
510 S Broadway, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Loaded Battered Fries
|$14.00
Beer battered fries tossed in house seasoning w/ monterey jack & cotija cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño, pickled onions, cilantro & habanero aioli.
Choice of protein: Pork Carnitas, Pork Al Pastor, Chicken Tinga, Chicken Peanut Mole, Beef Barbacoa, Fried Chicken or Carne Asada
|Takis Elote (Street Corn)
|$10.00
Fresh corn kernels w/ cotija cheese, takis, habanero aioli, spicy avocado aioli & micro cilantro
|Pick 3 Tacos!
|$14.00
Mix & match 3 of our specialty tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS
Dalia Cocina Mexicana
108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Short Rib Taco a La Carte
|$5.50
|Single Empanada
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Guerrilla Tacos
2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Steak Taco
|$8.00
Pickled Onions, Grilled Scallion, Peanut Chili Crisp, Hoisin Sauce, Flour Tortilla
|Puffy Pocho Taco
|$6.00
"Hard" Shell Taco (Deep Fried Flour Tortilla), Ground Beef Pocho Mix, Chipotle Crema, Aged Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Salsa.
Contains: Gluten (can not omit), Onion, Garlic (can not omit), Dairy
|Sweet Potato Taco
|$6.00
Almond-Cashew Chile, Feta Cheese, Fried Corn, Green Onion