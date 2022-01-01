Downtown Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Downtown

BAR AMÁ image

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN TACOS DORADOS (three)$15.00
Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with ranchero chicken & cheese. Three per order.
PLEASE NOTE // Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.
QUESO & CHIPS$11.00
Heat-and-serve bowl of our homemade Tex-Mex queso—”the world’s best queso,” according to Bloomberg News. Comes with fresh tortilla chips. Goes great with everything.
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$13.00
Made-to-order chunky guacamole—super fresh and cool and creamy—with lots of lime, celery, cilantro, onion, and serrano chile. The full recipe (if you want to know the secret ingredient) is in the Amá cookbook.
More about BAR AMÁ
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilada Suiza$19.55
#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas$17.95
Fajitas$19.75
More about El Cholo
Mezcalero image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalero

510 S Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Battered Fries$14.00
Beer battered fries tossed in house seasoning w/ monterey jack & cotija cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño, pickled onions, cilantro & habanero aioli.
Choice of protein: Pork Carnitas, Pork Al Pastor, Chicken Tinga, Chicken Peanut Mole, Beef Barbacoa, Fried Chicken or Carne Asada
Takis Elote (Street Corn)$10.00
Fresh corn kernels w/ cotija cheese, takis, habanero aioli, spicy avocado aioli & micro cilantro
Pick 3 Tacos!$14.00
Mix & match 3 of our specialty tacos
More about Mezcalero
Dalia Cocina Mexicana image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Short Rib Taco a La Carte$5.50
Single Empanada
Fish Tacos$15.00
More about Dalia Cocina Mexicana
Guerrilla Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Guerrilla Tacos

2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1917 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Taco$8.00
Pickled Onions, Grilled Scallion, Peanut Chili Crisp, Hoisin Sauce, Flour Tortilla
Puffy Pocho Taco$6.00
"Hard" Shell Taco (Deep Fried Flour Tortilla), Ground Beef Pocho Mix, Chipotle Crema, Aged Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Salsa.
Contains: Gluten (can not omit), Onion, Garlic (can not omit), Dairy
Sweet Potato Taco$6.00
Almond-Cashew Chile, Feta Cheese, Fried Corn, Green Onion
More about Guerrilla Tacos

