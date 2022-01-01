Cheeseburgers in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Electric Owl
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Electric Owl
1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
|$18.00
wagyu beef patty, , applewood smoked bacon, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
|Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo
|$19.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$13.00
wagyu beef patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.