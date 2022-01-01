Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake With Sprinkles$7.50
3-Layer sliced cake complete with sprinkles.
Oreo Cake$8.00
3-Layer sliced chocolate cake with white frosting on the outside, and an Oreo-filling filling. That's not a typo!
Carrot Cake$8.00
3-Layer sliced cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Salt’s Cure image

 

Salt’s Cure

1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Griddle Cakes$10.00
Griddle Cakes$10.00
Single Cake$5.00
More about Salt’s Cure
800 Degrees image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

800 Degrees

1521 Vine St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2077 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about 800 Degrees
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen

7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2167 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spiced Coffee Cake Donut$4.50
More about Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Avocado Toast

French Fries

Mango Smoothies

Muffins

Mixed Green Salad

Filet Mignon

Bread Pudding

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

West Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Los Feliz

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Eagle Rock

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Century City

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Arts District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston