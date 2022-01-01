Chili in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve chili
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$14.75
Our scratch-made SoCal style Chili (all meat, no beans!) adorns our cheeseburger.
|Chili Mac Bowl
|$11.50
Our Mac Bowl topped with a heaping serving of our meaty SoCal style Chili. When it all comes together, think Hamburger Helper!
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
Scratch-made SoCal style Chili (no beans!) plus our very own Cheese Sauce = Magic.