Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheeseburger$14.75
Our scratch-made SoCal style Chili (all meat, no beans!) adorns our cheeseburger.
Chili Mac Bowl$11.50
Our Mac Bowl topped with a heaping serving of our meaty SoCal style Chili. When it all comes together, think Hamburger Helper!
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
Scratch-made SoCal style Chili (no beans!) plus our very own Cheese Sauce = Magic.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Salt’s Cure image

 

Salt’s Cure

1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Chili Salt$3.00
More about Salt’s Cure
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

800 Degrees

1521 Vine St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2077 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calabrian Chili Ranch
Calabrian Chili Ranch Dipper$1.50
More about 800 Degrees

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Cheese Fries

Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Muffins

Curry

Caesar Salad

Prosciutto

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

West Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Los Feliz

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Eagle Rock

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Century City

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Arts District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston