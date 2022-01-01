Cake in Los Feliz
Los Feliz restaurants that serve cake
Nossa
1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Coconut Cake
|$9.00
toasted coconut, whipped sour cream and passion fruit
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Mochi Cake
|$6.00
Gluten Free Hawaiian Butter Mochi Cake!
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|White Chocolate Fudge Cake
Three layers dark chocolate cake, filled with milk chocolate frosting, layered with a rich white chocolate frosting and drizzled with dark chocolate.
|Honey Lavender Cake
Four layer yellow cake filled with honey buttercream, frosted with lavender buttercream and decorated with dried lavender.
|Lemon Coconut Cake
Three layers of lemon cake baked with fresh lemon juice and lemon zest. layered with cream cheese frosting and shaved coconut.