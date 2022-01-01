Cake in Los Feliz

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Nossa

1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Cake$9.00
toasted coconut, whipped sour cream and passion fruit
More about Nossa
Item pic

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mochi Cake$6.00
Gluten Free Hawaiian Butter Mochi Cake!
More about All Time
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
White Chocolate Fudge Cake
Three layers dark chocolate cake, filled with milk chocolate frosting, layered with a rich white chocolate frosting and drizzled with dark chocolate.
Honey Lavender Cake
Four layer yellow cake filled with honey buttercream, frosted with lavender buttercream and decorated with dried lavender.
Lemon Coconut Cake
Three layers of lemon cake baked with fresh lemon juice and lemon zest. layered with cream cheese frosting and shaved coconut.
More about ALCOVE

