Los Gatos Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Los Gatos
North
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS
|Popular items
|Chicken Pho
|$16.95
(GF)
Rice Noodle, Chicken Breast, Savory Chicken Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Shallots
|Shaking Beef
|$31.95
Cubed Beef Tenderloin, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Butter Lettuce, Lime & Pepper Dipping Sauce
|Garlic Noodles
|$12.95
Garlic Butter, Caramelized Fish Sauce,
Crispy Shallots, Scallions
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Palms
115 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Macadamia Nut Mahi Mahi
|$34.00
|Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Caesar
|$14.00
Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS
|Popular items
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$13.95
Rice Paper, Shrimp, Pork, Lettuce, Rice Vermicelli, Mint, Shiso, Peanut Sauce
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$11.95
Cilantro, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli, Baked Vietnamese Baguette
|Vietnamese Tacos
|$15.95
BBQ Pork, Slaw, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Sambal