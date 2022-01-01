Los Gatos Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Los Gatos

North image

 

North

133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pho$16.95
(GF)
Rice Noodle, Chicken Breast, Savory Chicken Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Shallots
Shaking Beef$31.95
Cubed Beef Tenderloin, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Butter Lettuce, Lime & Pepper Dipping Sauce
Garlic Noodles$12.95
Garlic Butter, Caramelized Fish Sauce,
Crispy Shallots, Scallions
More about North
The Palms image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Palms

115 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (1262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Macadamia Nut Mahi Mahi$34.00
Fried Rice$11.00
Caesar$14.00
More about The Palms
Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar image

 

Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar

15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fresh Spring Rolls$13.95
Rice Paper, Shrimp, Pork, Lettuce, Rice Vermicelli, Mint, Shiso, Peanut Sauce
Banh Mi Sandwich$11.95
Cilantro, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli, Baked Vietnamese Baguette
Vietnamese Tacos$15.95
BBQ Pork, Slaw, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Sambal
More about Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar

