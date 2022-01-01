Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Lynnwood

Go
Lynnwood restaurants
Toast

Lynnwood restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Banner pic

 

Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro

15004 Highway 99 STE C, Lynnwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
-Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
Item pic

SUSHI

BittyFish Sushi

3000 184th St SW, Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad
Thinly Sliced Cucumbers with seaweed, cherry tomatoes in a plum wine vinegar sauce.
More about BittyFish Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynnwood

Steak Salad

Nigiri

Shrimp Tempura

Mac And Cheese

Crispy Chicken

Pineapple Fried Rice

Edamame

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Lynnwood to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (555 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1637 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (524 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston