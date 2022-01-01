Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

 

Ancora

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$17.00
Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, poached eggs*, lemon-dill "hollandaise", and smoked paprika on an english muffin. Served with potatoes or greens. (contains nuts) ("Hollandaise" is made from cashew cream.)
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Ancora
Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Eggs Benedict$11.49
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a grilled English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served With hash browns, or fruit.
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$17.00
Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, poached eggs*, lemon-dill "hollandaise", and smoked paprika on an english muffin. Served with potatoes or greens. (contains nuts) ("Hollandaise" is made from cashew cream.)
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Ancora
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ancora

3318 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$17.00
Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, poached eggs*, lemon-dill "hollandaise", and smoked paprika on an english muffin. Served with potatoes or greens. (contains nuts) ("Hollandaise" is made with cashew cream.)
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Ancora
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Eggs Benedict$12.00
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, English muffins and hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
8c329863-c152-4f2a-8219-d60e611086a3 image

PANCAKES

Original Pancake House

5518 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict
A toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs & homemade Hollandaise sauce ‡. Served with four potato pancakes.
More about Original Pancake House

