Egg benedict in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve egg benedict
Ancora
107 King Street, Madison
|Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, poached eggs*, lemon-dill "hollandaise", and smoked paprika on an english muffin. Served with potatoes or greens. (contains nuts) ("Hollandaise" is made from cashew cream.)
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$11.49
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a grilled English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served With hash browns, or fruit.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, poached eggs*, lemon-dill "hollandaise", and smoked paprika on an english muffin. Served with potatoes or greens. (contains nuts) ("Hollandaise" is made from cashew cream.)
SANDWICHES
Ancora
3318 University Ave, Madison
|Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, poached eggs*, lemon-dill "hollandaise", and smoked paprika on an english muffin. Served with potatoes or greens. (contains nuts) ("Hollandaise" is made with cashew cream.)
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$12.00
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, English muffins and hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.