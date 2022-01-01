Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Malden

Malden restaurants
Malden restaurants that serve fried rice

BAB Korean Bistro - MALDEN

205 Centre Street, Malden

TakeoutDelivery
FR3. SHRIMP FRIED RICE$15.00
FR4. CHICKEN FRIED RICE$14.00
FR2. BEEF FRIED RICE$15.00
More about BAB Korean Bistro - MALDEN
Crying Thaiger Rustic Thai Kitchen

114 Ferry St, Malden

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Basil Fried Rice 🌶️🥦$12.95
Spicy Fried Rice with egg, basil, onion, carrot, green bean, bell pepper, scallion, your choice of protein
Pineapple Fried Rice 🥦$12.95
Curried fried rice with your choice of protein, egg, chunks of pineapple, onion, carrot, scallion, raisin
Thai Fried Rice🥦$12.95
Thai style Fried rice with light oil, egg, tomato, Chinese broccoli, onion, scallion, your choice of protein
More about Crying Thaiger Rustic Thai Kitchen

