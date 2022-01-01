Fried rice in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve fried rice
BAB Korean Bistro - MALDEN
205 Centre Street, Malden
|FR3. SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$15.00
|FR4. CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$14.00
|FR2. BEEF FRIED RICE
|$15.00
Crying Thaiger Rustic Thai Kitchen
114 Ferry St, Malden
|Basil Fried Rice 🌶️🥦
|$12.95
Spicy Fried Rice with egg, basil, onion, carrot, green bean, bell pepper, scallion, your choice of protein
|Pineapple Fried Rice 🥦
|$12.95
Curried fried rice with your choice of protein, egg, chunks of pineapple, onion, carrot, scallion, raisin
|Thai Fried Rice🥦
|$12.95
Thai style Fried rice with light oil, egg, tomato, Chinese broccoli, onion, scallion, your choice of protein