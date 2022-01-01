Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Malden

Malden restaurants
Malden restaurants that serve tarts

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (7980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
BingeBowl - Eastern European Food

62 Summer Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tart Cherry Stomp$2.95
A signature drink in Moldova. This cherry juice is made with simple ingredients: apples, cherries and Vitamin C. That's it.
No sugar added.
Homemade Fruit Tart$5.95
Light, fluffy sponge cake with layers of whipped vanilla frosting. Topped with juicy, fresh berries. Made fresh, right here, in-house.
More about BingeBowl - Eastern European Food
Bikeeny Caffe

62 Summer Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tart Cherry Stomp$2.95
A signature drink in Moldova. This cherry juice is made with simple ingredients: apples, cherries and Vitamin C. That's it.
No sugar added.
More about Bikeeny Caffe

