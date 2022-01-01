Tarts in Malden
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Apricot Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about BingeBowl - Eastern European Food
BingeBowl - Eastern European Food
62 Summer Street, Malden
|Tart Cherry Stomp
|$2.95
A signature drink in Moldova. This cherry juice is made with simple ingredients: apples, cherries and Vitamin C. That's it.
No sugar added.
|Homemade Fruit Tart
|$5.95
Light, fluffy sponge cake with layers of whipped vanilla frosting. Topped with juicy, fresh berries. Made fresh, right here, in-house.