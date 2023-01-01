Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Malden

Malden restaurants
Malden restaurants that serve steak subs

Item pic

 

Donut Villa Diner

1 Highland Avenue, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak & Cheese Sub$13.99
More about Donut Villa Diner
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mystic Station

139 Pleasant St, Malden

Avg 4.7 (1099 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Tip Sub$19.50
Four house marinated steak tips on a soft sub roll with American cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomatoes served with your choice of side and a pickle.
More about Mystic Station

