Chicken sandwiches in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
The Breakfast Club- Malden - 269 Main Street
269 Main Street, Malden
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
FRENCH FRIES
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$16.00
Cheddar/American/Blue Cheeses, White Meat Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Sourdough Bread, Blue Cheese Dressing for dipping, Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, served with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo. Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$16.00
Bread Crumb & Parmesan season chicken breast, topped with basil marinara, fresh mozzarella cheese on a toasted ciabatta roll & served with your choice of fries or coleslaw.