Chili in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve chili
More about Mystic Station
FRENCH FRIES
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Cup Chili
|$5.00
House made spicy beef chili topped with cheddar cheese and scallions. Served with a couple of chips for dipping. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
|Bowl Chili
|$7.00
House made spicy beef chili topped with cheddar cheese and scallions. Served with a couple of chips for dipping. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.