Tuna salad in Malden

Malden restaurants
Toast

Malden restaurants that serve tuna salad

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (7980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
Donut Villa Diner (Malden) image

 

Donut Villa Diner (Malden)

1 Highland Avenue, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Melt$9.99
Made in house with extra American cheese, served with french fries
More about Donut Villa Diner (Malden)
3 Amigos image

 

3 Amigos

375 Main St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Tuna Salad$15.95
Seared tuna, grilled pineapple, avocado, mango, crispy noodles, chipotle, onions, soy ginger dressing.
More about 3 Amigos
Mystic Station image

FRENCH FRIES

Mystic Station

139 Pleasant St, Malden

Avg 4.7 (1099 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$11.00
Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce, tomato, red onion on thick cut sour dough bread. Served with your choice of French fries or cole slaw. Substitutions are a additional charge.
Half Tuna & Salad$9.00
Half tuna sandwich with lettuce tomato and onion on sour dough bread served with your choice of a side salad.
More about Mystic Station

