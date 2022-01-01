Tuna salad in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve tuna salad
Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
Donut Villa Diner (Malden)
1 Highland Avenue, Malden
|Tuna Salad Melt
|$9.99
Made in house with extra American cheese, served with french fries
3 Amigos
375 Main St, Malden
|Pineapple Tuna Salad
|$15.95
Seared tuna, grilled pineapple, avocado, mango, crispy noodles, chipotle, onions, soy ginger dressing.
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Tuna Salad
|$11.00
Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce, tomato, red onion on thick cut sour dough bread. Served with your choice of French fries or cole slaw. Substitutions are a additional charge.
|Half Tuna & Salad
|$9.00
Half tuna sandwich with lettuce tomato and onion on sour dough bread served with your choice of a side salad.