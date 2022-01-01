Rigatoni in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Semifreddo
Semifreddo
8687 Sudley Rd, Manassas
|Half Rigatoni Lamb Meatballs
|$13.00
|Rigatoni Lamb Meatballs
|$16.00
More about Tortino Mare
Tortino Mare
120 Kent Village Sq, Manassas Park
|Rigatoni Meatballs
|$20.00
Rigatoni, homemade beef meatballs, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.
|Rigatoni Meatballs
|$55.00
Bring home our Family-Style Pasta Meal for dinner tonight, serving 4-6 people.
Rigatoni Meatballs:
Rigatoni, homemade beef meatballs, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.
Meal features pasta with choice of Tri-Color or Caesar Salad and homemade focaccia bread.