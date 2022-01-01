Rigatoni in Manassas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Semifreddo image

 

Semifreddo

8687 Sudley Rd, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Half Rigatoni Lamb Meatballs$13.00
Rigatoni Lamb Meatballs$16.00
More about Semifreddo
BG pic

 

Tortino Mare

120 Kent Village Sq, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Meatballs$20.00
Rigatoni, homemade beef meatballs, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.
Rigatoni Meatballs$55.00
Bring home our Family-Style Pasta Meal for dinner tonight, serving 4-6 people.
Rigatoni Meatballs:
Rigatoni, homemade beef meatballs, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.
Meal features pasta with choice of Tri-Color or Caesar Salad and homemade focaccia bread.
More about Tortino Mare

