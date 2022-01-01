Salmon in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve salmon
More about The All American Steakhouse
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|*Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
|*Add Salmon
|$12.00
|*Salmon Dinner
|$22.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
More about Monza
PIZZA
Monza
9108 Center Street, Manassas
|Salmon Almondini
|$23.25
6oz Salmon Filet cooked to your preference served over your choice of cappelini pasta tossed in garlic olive oil or house tomato rice with garlic sautéed green beans. Salmon is topped with lemon butter sauce and thinly sliced almonds.
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
9406 Battle St, Manassas
|Bourbon Glazed Salmon
|$16.00
Pan seared salmon topped with house made bourbon glaze. Served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes.
|Smoked Salmon Club
|$12.00
Cold smoked salmon, lemon dill whipped cream cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, marble rye. Served with fries
More about Preston's Pub
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
|BLACKENED SALMON FILET
|$18.99
GRILLED SALMON FILET LIGHTLY COATED WITH BLACKENING SEASONING. SERVED WITH STEAMED VEGETABLES & SIDE SALAD.
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
9413 West St, Manassas
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$17.99
Fresh salmon, served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts . Topped with a roasted red pepper coulis.
|Salmon BLT
|$14.99
Seared salmon served with a lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato and bacon on ciabatta.