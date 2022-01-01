Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Manassas

Go
Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve salmon

*Salmon Salad image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Salmon Salad$20.00
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
*Add Salmon$12.00
*Salmon Dinner$22.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
More about The All American Steakhouse
Item pic

PIZZA

Monza

9108 Center Street, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Almondini$23.25
6oz Salmon Filet cooked to your preference served over your choice of cappelini pasta tossed in garlic olive oil or house tomato rice with garlic sautéed green beans. Salmon is topped with lemon butter sauce and thinly sliced almonds.
More about Monza
Semifreddo image

 

Semifreddo

8687 Sudley Rd, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$26.00
More about Semifreddo
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Glazed Salmon$16.00
Pan seared salmon topped with house made bourbon glaze. Served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes.
Smoked Salmon Club$12.00
Cold smoked salmon, lemon dill whipped cream cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, marble rye. Served with fries
Smoked Salmon Club$12.00
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BLACKENED SALMON FILET$18.99
GRILLED SALMON FILET LIGHTLY COATED WITH BLACKENING SEASONING. SERVED WITH STEAMED VEGETABLES & SIDE SALAD.
More about Preston's Pub
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Cedar Plank Salmon$17.99
Fresh salmon, served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts . Topped with a roasted red pepper coulis.
Salmon BLT$14.99
Seared salmon served with a lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato and bacon on ciabatta.
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Manassas

Crab Cakes

Margherita Pizza

Pork Belly

Key Lime Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Wedge Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Manassas to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (32 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston