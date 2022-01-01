Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura in
Manassas
/
Manassas
/
Shrimp Tempura
Manassas restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Choong Man Chicken
9952 Liberia Ave, Manassas
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura 5pc
$9.00
More about Choong Man Chicken
TACOS
Zandra's Taqueria
9114 Center St, Manassas
Avg 4.4
(2068 reviews)
Tempura Shrimp Pack
$15.00
Tempura Shrimp, Sweet Chili Sauce, Cabbage Slaw, Pico
More about Zandra's Taqueria
