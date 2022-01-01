Rice bowls in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve rice bowls
SOUPS • PHO • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Buba Noodle Bar
36 Lowell St, Manchester
|Curry Rice Bowl
|$17.50
roasted peppers, broccoli, bok choy, carrot, shitake mushroom, pickle carrot, chopped peanuts, scallion, tofu/chicken (GF)
The Gyro Spot
1073 Elm Street, Manchester
|Nutritious Choice Rice Bowl
|$10.75
A bed of rice (pilaf or brown), topped with rotisserie chicken, tzatziki sauce, mixed greens, onions, tomatoes and parsley
|Lamb and Beef Rice Bowl
|$12.25
Rotisserie lamb and beef with your choice of rice (pilaf or brown), sauce and vegetables.
|Chicken & Pork Rice Bowl
|$10.75
A bed of rice (pilaf or brown), topped with rotisserie chicken and pork, tzatziki, "G-Sauce", onions, tomatoes and parsley