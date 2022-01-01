Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve rice bowls

Buba Noodle Bar image

SOUPS • PHO • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Buba Noodle Bar

36 Lowell St, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Rice Bowl$17.50
roasted peppers, broccoli, bok choy, carrot, shitake mushroom, pickle carrot, chopped peanuts, scallion, tofu/chicken (GF)
More about Buba Noodle Bar
Banner pic

 

The Gyro Spot

1073 Elm Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nutritious Choice Rice Bowl$10.75
A bed of rice (pilaf or brown), topped with rotisserie chicken, tzatziki sauce, mixed greens, onions, tomatoes and parsley
Lamb and Beef Rice Bowl$12.25
Rotisserie lamb and beef with your choice of rice (pilaf or brown), sauce and vegetables.
Chicken & Pork Rice Bowl$10.75
A bed of rice (pilaf or brown), topped with rotisserie chicken and pork, tzatziki, "G-Sauce", onions, tomatoes and parsley
More about The Gyro Spot

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

French Fries

Steak Tacos

Wontons

Tuna Salad

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pies

Carrot Cake

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston