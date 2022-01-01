Street tacos in Manchester
Diz's Cafe
860 Elm Street, Manchester
|Elm Street Tacos
|$13.99
Seared lime steak, pickled red onion, sriracha lime crema, pico de gallo and cilantro on soft corn tortillas. Served with cauliflower rice
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Mexican Street Tacos
|$15.50
Five, 4-inch tacos with your choice of steak, chicken, or pork, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with lime wedges, radishes, and a side of hot salsa.