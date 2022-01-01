Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

 

Diz's Cafe

860 Elm Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Elm Street Tacos$13.99
Seared lime steak, pickled red onion, sriracha lime crema, pico de gallo and cilantro on soft corn tortillas. Served with cauliflower rice
More about Diz's Cafe
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Street Tacos$15.50
Five, 4-inch tacos with your choice of steak, chicken, or pork, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with lime wedges, radishes, and a side of hot salsa.
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mexican Street Tacos$13.99
Five, 4-inch tacos with your choice of
steak, chicken, or pork, topped with
fresh cilantro and onions, served with
lime wedges, radishes, and a
side of hot salsa
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

