Sweet potato fries in Manchester

Manchester restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Elm House of Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Elm House of Pizza

102 Elm St., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Elm House of Pizza
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image

 

Firefly American Bistro & Bar

22 Concord Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Firefly American Bistro & Bar
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
Served with our maple mustard sauce.
More about Airport Diner
The Farm Bar & Grille image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farm Bar & Grille

1181 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 3.9 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
More about The Farm Bar & Grille

