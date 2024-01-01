Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve turkey wraps

The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Manchester - 795 Elm Street

795 Elm Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Turkey Wrap$15.99
Our house-smoked turkey in a wrap with lettuce,
Pickles, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and zesty cheddar jack.
The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Merrimack - 360 Daniel Webster Highway

360 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Turkey Wrap$15.99
Our house-smoked turkey in a wrap with lettuce,
Pickles, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and zesty cheddar jack.
