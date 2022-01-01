Chimichangas in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Grande Burrito
|$15.99
12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, pork or vegetables. Smothered in our red sauce and nacho cheese.
|Chimichanga
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
|Nachos
Choice of Meat
More about La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Chimichanga
|$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, enchilada sauce, guacamole, and beans on the side
|Grande Burrito
|$14.99
12‐inch tortilla with rice and beans, then filled with your choice of grilled steak, chicken, pork or vegetables, smothered with nacho cheese and red salsa
|Mexican Street Tacos
|$13.99
Five, 4-inch tacos with your choice of
steak, chicken, or pork, topped with
fresh cilantro and onions, served with
lime wedges, radishes, and a
side of hot salsa