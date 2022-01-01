Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Marina Del Rey

Marina Del Rey restaurants
Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

4714 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey

Avg 4.7 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Item pic

 

MidiCi of MDR

13488 Maxella Ave Suite 100, Marina del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
Charcoal Venice image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Charcoal Venice

425 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.5 (5865 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Cake$12.50
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mariners Cafe

14000 Captain's Row, Marina del Rey

Avg 4 (261 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$4.50
