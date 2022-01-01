Honey chicken in Mchenry
Mchenry restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about Cullom Knoll
Cullom Knoll
3018 N Hickory Dr, McCullom Lake
|Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
chicken (grilled or breaded), bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese & honey mustard
More about D.C. Cobb's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's
226 Main St, Woodstock
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Your choice of grilled or battered and fried chicken breast tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, toopped with pepper jack cheese, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche roll.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's McHenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Your choice of grilled or battered and fried chicken breast tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche roll.
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Your choice of grilled or battered and fried chicken breast tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, toopped with pepper jack cheese, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche roll.