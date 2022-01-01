Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Mchenry

Go
Mchenry restaurants
Toast

Mchenry restaurants that serve honey chicken

Cullom Knoll image

 

Cullom Knoll

3018 N Hickory Dr, McCullom Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap$9.95
chicken (grilled or breaded), bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese & honey mustard
More about Cullom Knoll
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's

226 Main St, Woodstock

Avg 3.5 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Your choice of grilled or battered and fried chicken breast tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, toopped with pepper jack cheese, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche roll.
More about D.C. Cobb's
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's McHenry

1204 N Green St, McHenry

Avg 4.5 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Your choice of grilled or battered and fried chicken breast tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche roll.
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Your choice of grilled or battered and fried chicken breast tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, toopped with pepper jack cheese, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche roll.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry

Browse other tasty dishes in Mchenry

Boneless Wings

Cake

Avocado Rolls

Cheesecake

Apple Salad

Wedge Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Map

More near Mchenry to explore

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston