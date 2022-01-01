Mac and cheese in Mchenry
Mchenry restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's McHenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
|Chicken Parm Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Cobb’s famous Mac & Cheese topped with hand breaded chicken breast, homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and basil.
|BYO Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Choose your own 3 toppings