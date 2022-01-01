Salmon in Medford
Yoki Medford
62 STATION LNDG, Medford
|Spicy Tuna Maki
|$8.50
Tuna with cucumber, tobiko, and spicy mayo.
|Hawaii Maki
|$18.50
Shrimp tempura roll topped with fresh sliced tuna and mixture of tempura flakes, spicy mayo, crabstick and tobiko. Glazed with pineapple sauce. Sprinkle with dried seaweed powder.
|Lobster Rangoon
|$8.00
Crispy wonton shells filled with a mixture of real lobster meat and cream cheese, and glazed with raspberry sauce and sweet and sour sauce.