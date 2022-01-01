Salmon in Medford

Go
Medford restaurants
Toast

Medford restaurants that serve salmon

Yoki Medford image

 

Yoki Medford

62 STATION LNDG, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Maki$8.50
Tuna with cucumber, tobiko, and spicy mayo.
Hawaii Maki$18.50
Shrimp tempura roll topped with fresh sliced tuna and mixture of tempura flakes, spicy mayo, crabstick and tobiko. Glazed with pineapple sauce. Sprinkle with dried seaweed powder.
Lobster Rangoon$8.00
Crispy wonton shells filled with a mixture of real lobster meat and cream cheese, and glazed with raspberry sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
More about Yoki Medford
Salvatore's Medford Square image

 

Salvatore's Medford Square

55 High Street, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$17.00
More about Salvatore's Medford Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Medford

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Burritos

Map

More near Medford to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston