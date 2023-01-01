Sundaes in Medford
Medford restaurants that serve sundaes
More about The Ford Tavern - 61 Locust Street
The Ford Tavern - 61 Locust Street
61 Locust Street, Medford
|Brownie Sundae
|$12.00
warm brownie, two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and a cherry
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Semolina Kitchen & Bar
572 Boston Ave, Medford
|Kouign Amann Sundae
|$16.00
vanilla bean ice cream, salted caramel, sweet cream, toasty pistachios, Amarena cherries
|Brownie Sundae
|$13.00
Vanilla bean ice cream, hot fudge, salty caramel, sweet cream, salted peanuts
|Jeni's Bombastix Sundae Cone
|$12.00
Double vanilla cream with gooey fudge and chocolate-covered waffle cone chunks