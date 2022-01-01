Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Pimentos Memphis - 6450 Poplar Avenue

6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Feisty Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, three-cheese blend, buffalo sauce and house made ranch grilled in a flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, caesar dressing and shredded parmesan cheese in a grilled tortilla
Sriracha Chicken Avocado Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado and Sriracha aioli grilled in a flour tortilla
More about Pimentos Memphis - 6450 Poplar Avenue
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St

525 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.00
Tomato basil wrap, with 2 chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, tomato, ranch, and brown sugar bacon
More about Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St
Banner pic

 

Holiday Ham Erin Drive - 585 Erin Drive

585 Erin Drive, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Feisty Chicken Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, 3-cheese blend, buffalo sauce & ranch in a grilled tortilla
More about Holiday Ham Erin Drive - 585 Erin Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Waffles

Quesadillas

Chicken Nuggets

Turkey Burgers

Cheeseburgers

Pies

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Whitehaven

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston