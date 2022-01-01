Chicken wraps in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Pimentos Memphis - 6450 Poplar Avenue
6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Feisty Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, three-cheese blend, buffalo sauce and house made ranch grilled in a flour tortilla
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, caesar dressing and shredded parmesan cheese in a grilled tortilla
|Sriracha Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado and Sriracha aioli grilled in a flour tortilla
SANDWICHES
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St
525 S Highland St, Memphis
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$9.00
Tomato basil wrap, with 2 chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, tomato, ranch, and brown sugar bacon