Chicken wraps in Merrillville

Chicken Shawerma Wrap image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Aladdin Pita

3750 W 80th Lane, Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (4190 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawerma Wrap$9.00
With lettuce, tomato, pickle and gariic or tahini sauce.
More about Aladdin Pita
RED NAR MEDITERRANEAN GRILL image

 

RED NAR MEDITERRANEAN GRILL

8160 Mississippi St, Merrillville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$7.00
Fresh toasted wrap bread, add a protein, choice of 2 toppings, and 1 sauce.
Extras available at additional charge.
More about RED NAR MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
