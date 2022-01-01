Chicken wraps in Merrillville
Merrillville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Aladdin Pita
3750 W 80th Lane, Merrillville
|Chicken Shawerma Wrap
|$9.00
With lettuce, tomato, pickle and gariic or tahini sauce.
RED NAR MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
8160 Mississippi St, Merrillville
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$7.00
Fresh toasted wrap bread, add a protein, choice of 2 toppings, and 1 sauce.
Extras available at additional charge.