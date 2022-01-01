Fish and chips in
Mesa
/
Mesa
/
Fish And Chips
Mesa restaurants that serve fish and chips
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
2250 S Buttercup, Mesa
Avg 4.1
(194 reviews)
Irish Egg Rolls
$11.00
Taco Salad
$9.00
California Burger
$13.50
More about Fat Willy's
GRILL
Fat Willy's
650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa
Avg 4.1
(253 reviews)
Avocado Turkey Wrap
$13.00
Strawberry Shortcake
$6.00
Cookie Skillet
$6.00
More about Fat Willy's
Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa
Chai Lattes
Sirloin Steaks
Fish Tacos
Philly Cheesesteaks
Waffles
Chili
Chimichangas
Pies
More near Mesa to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(59 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Queen Creek
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(81 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston