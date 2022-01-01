Metairie burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Metairie
SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Atomic Burger
3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie
French Fry Side Deal
|$4.49
A serving of our hand-cut fries with your choice of sauce, and a regular drink.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$6.99
Beautifully balanced with caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, and mayo.
French Fries
|$2.99
Real potatoes, hand cut daily and fried perfectly. Seasoned with a dash of salt, and served with your choice of sauce.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - David Drive
6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie
Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter
|$16.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Bayou Pasta
|$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
Shrimp Platter
|$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Martin Behrman
817 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie
Thin Fried Catfish Platter
|$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Bayou Pasta
|$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
Shrimp Platter
|$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood