Metairie burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Metairie

Atomic Burger image

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atomic Burger

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (395 reviews)
Popular items
French Fry Side Deal$4.49
A serving of our hand-cut fries with your choice of sauce, and a regular drink.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$6.99
Beautifully balanced with caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, and mayo.
French Fries$2.99
Real potatoes, hand cut daily and fried perfectly. Seasoned with a dash of salt, and served with your choice of sauce.
More about Atomic Burger
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - David Drive image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - David Drive

6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
Popular items
Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter$16.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Bayou Pasta$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
Shrimp Platter$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - David Drive
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Martin Behrman image

SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Martin Behrman

817 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

Avg 3.8 (145 reviews)
Popular items
Thin Fried Catfish Platter$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Bayou Pasta$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
Shrimp Platter$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Martin Behrman

