Crepes in Downtown Minneapolis

Go
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve crepes

Monello/Constantine image

 

Monello/Constantine

1115 2ND AVE S, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crepe Cake$12.00
with caramel mascarpone and oats
More about Monello/Constantine
Banana Nocciolata Crepe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Penny's Coffee

100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Chevre Crepe$12.00
Basil pesto with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, and creamy chevre. Topped with toasted pine nuts, & a drizzle of olive oil.
Banana Nocciolata Crepe$12.00
Organic cocoa & hazelnut spread, sliced banana, toasted hazelnut bits, and a dusting of powdered sugar
Ham & Gruyere Crepe$12.00
Locally sourced black forest ham, gruyere cheese, dijon aioli
More about Penny's Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown Minneapolis

Chai Lattes

Gnocchi

Chicken Tenders

Croissant Sandwiches

Croissants

Curry

Burritos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Downtown Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston