Chili in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve chili

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl Beef Chili$6.95
contains pork.
Cup Beef Chili$5.95
Contains pork
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ZEN BOX CHILI CRISP (6 OZ JAR)$8.50
Our home-made chili crisp (6oz Jar) is an excellent condiment to add a kick of tingly spice and crunchy texture to ramen, donburi, pizza, ice cream, just a bowl of rice, or anything. IT'S THAT GOOD.
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Paneer$10.00
homemade crispy cheese pieces in sweet spicy chef special sauce
FONDUE

The Melting Pot

80 S 9th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3576 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
