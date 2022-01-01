Curry chicken in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve curry chicken
Afro Deli & Grill
705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS
|Chicken Curry
|$9.24
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices. Served with Somali rice or couscous
Zen Box Izakaya
602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|CHICKEN KARAAGE CURRY
|$14.00
japanese style curry / chicken karaage / potato / onion / carrot / fukujinzuke pickles
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|chicken curry
|$13.00
boneless chicken prepared in a onion tomato curry with ginger, garlic and spices